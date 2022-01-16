NARCL Chairman to be External Expert for Search panel to identify candidates for RBL Bank Chief’s position

The Board of RBL Bank has decided to take the assistance of Pradip Shah, Chairman, National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (NARCL), as an External Expert to work with the Search Committee to identify and evaluate candidates for the position of MD & CEO both from within and outside the Bank.

Further, the Board, at its meeting held on Saturday, also approved Egon Zehnder as the search firm for identifying suitable candidates for the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for the Bank, in a timely manner.

Search Committee members

The Search Committee comprises of Manjeev Singh Puri, Chairman, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and two other Directors -- Ishan Raina and Veena Mankar.

On December 30, 2021, RBL Bank had announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as Interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three months with effect from December 25, 2021 or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

In December , RBI had appointed an additional director - its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal - on the Bank’s board. Further, the Bank’s MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on medical leave.

The Bank’s Board at its meeting on December 25, 2021, had appointed Rajeev Ahuja (Executive Director) as interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals.