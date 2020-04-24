NBFCs, MFIs to see ₹50-60K cr funding gap on lack of moratorium

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
The RBI may have to open direct liquidity window for small NBFCs and MFIs as banks refuse to offer moratorium to them on one hand, and gave a muted response to the first TLTRO auction, aggravating their funding gap to ₹50,000-60,000 crore, according to a report.
Small and medium shadow banks and micro-lenders need a direct refinance from financial institutions or the RBI should open direct refinance window for them, Acuite Ratings said, a day after the apex bank said the first TLTRO auction of ₹25,000 crore saw a tepid response from banks, which put in bids for just half the amount -- only ₹12,850 crore.
“We believe the liquidity concerns of NBFCs (non-bank financial companies) and MFIs (microfinance institutions) have aggravated and a quick response is the need of the hour. The funding gap is estimated to further increase to ₹50,000-60,000 crore,” the agency said in a report.
The estimate is based on the analysis of “the top 11 retail NBFCs which may find the funding gap of ₹10,000-20,000 crore in Q1. Without the moratorium or partial moratorium from banks, the funding gap will increase further to ₹15,000-25,000 crore in Q1. Clearly, the gap for the sector including MFIs in Q1 will be much higher at ₹50,000-60,000 crore based on broad estimates“.
While the Reserve Bank of India has provided a three-month moratorium to all borrowers, including NBFCs and MFIs for March-May, it is increasingly clear that all banks are not likely to grant such a moratorium for their NBFC or MFI borrowers.
Further, a 50 per cent response to the first tranche of bids TLTRO 2.0 indicates that banks are hesitant to take fresh exposures to the sector, particularly to small and mid-sized NBFCs, including MFIs now.
“Thus, a refinance window of ₹50,000 crore through government financial institutions such as Sidbi assumes significant relevance. We feel that lack of backup or alternative funding lines will have serious implications for the sustainability of NBFCs over the next three months as loan collections are likely to be limited during the moratorium,” the report said.
With the first targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) 2.0 failing fresh funding or refinancing to the sector from this route is unlikely to exceed ₹10,000 crore unless there is a significant change in the banks’ response in the second tranche, it said.
“We believe that the ₹50,000-crore refinance window through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), Small industrial Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and National Housing Bank (NHB) will be critical,” the rating agency said.
Under this, Nabard is getting Rs 25,000 crore, Sidbi is allotted ₹15,000 crore and NHB is getting the remaining ₹10,000 crore. Of the three Sidbi has already announced schemes to provide liquidity by extending short-term loans to NBFCs and MFIs.
“While the refinance facility will be available to small and mid-sized NBFCs who provide loans to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), they need to be rated in the investment grade with a minimum networth of ₹20 crore and with capital adequacy above the mandatory levels.
“This may provide some short-term relief to the sector and enable some players to sustain their operations for another three months. But, if collections don’t revive rapidly, the liquidity challenges may continue and will necessitate longer term funding,” the report concluded.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...