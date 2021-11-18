Network International, NPCI International sign MoU

NPCI International Payments has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Network International to discuss their collaboration on acceptance of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the United Arab Emirates.

“With travel restrictions between India and the UAE recently relaxed, the proposed collaboration will benefit Indian travellers visiting the UAE by allowing them to make payments through UPI-based mobile applications leveraging Network’s trusted payment infrastructure and network strength as the UAE’s largest merchant acquirer,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

Rollout slated for 2022

The proposed rollout of UPI mobile payment solutions on Network International’s merchant network in the UAE is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 across the company’s key retail merchant partner outlets, including those in sectors such as jewellery, supermarkets, and duty free retailers, the statement added.

Also see: PM Modi exhorts banks to support startups, invest in ideas

Network International is a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa while NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) is the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India.

“We are confident that our proven product capabilities, combined with the vast merchant network of Network International, will enable UPI QR-based payment acceptance and scale-up in the UAE. We look forward to working with Network International to empower Indian travellers and the large Indian community in the UAE,” said Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NIPL.

RuPay acceptance

Earlier this year, Network International also announced its acceptance of India’s payment scheme – RuPay – to enhance the range of payment schemes acceptance and business for UAE merchants.

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said, “The UAE is among the most favoured destinations for Indian visitors and the availability of a trusted and familiar mobile payment option such as UPI will enable visitors to pay for their purchases in the UAE safely and with ease.”

Also see: India received $87 billion in remittances in 2021; US is the top source

India has been working on popularising the use of UPI in other countries as well.

In September this year, the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore had announced a project to link their respective fast payment systems — UPI and PayNow.