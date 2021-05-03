New Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar to oversee functioning of 8 departments at RBI

Newly appointed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar will oversee the functioning of eight departments, including Currency Management, External Investments & Operations, and Payment and Settlement Systems.

The central bank, in a statement, said he will also manage departments such as Government and Bank Accounts, Information Technology, Foreign Exchange, Internal Debt Management, and the Right to Information (RIA) Division.

Rabi Sankar was Executive Director of RBI before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor (DG). His appointment as DG is for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, RBI said.