New management of IL&FS addresses ₹52,200 cr of debt

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The new board and management of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has addressed debt of ₹52,200 crore, and has maintained its earlier estimate of resolving debt of ₹61,000 crore.
This will represent resolution of 62 per cent of the overall fund-based and non-fund based debt of over ₹99,000 crore as of October 2018.
“The debt of ₹52,200 crore addressed till date represents 86 per cent of the overall estimated resolution value of ₹61,000 crore and 53 per cent of total debt,” it said on Tuesday.
It expects to resolve around ₹57,000 crore debt by March 2022, it further said.
Uday Kotak, Chairman of the board of IL&FS, said that of the ₹52,200 crore debt addressed, ₹14,100 crore has been discharged and there is an available cash balance of ₹16,700 crore. “In addition to that, we have completed sale and purchase agreements in many cases and have filed applications with the NCLT. These are in stages of completion of transactions and are pending court approval. That amount is ₹21,000 crore,” he told reporters, adding that the balance ₹4,000 crore will be the long tail, including refunds and small matters across the whole host of companies.
He said that there are multiple options for the resolution of the long tail, such as liquidation, fire sale or the current approach of hard work.
He, however, indicated that this would be decided in due course. Kotak also highlighted the high recovery from IL&FS, and noted that it is much higher than the average recovery observed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which is around 38 per cent to 39 per cent. “Group resolution is always a big challenge in terms of recovery in IBC cases. Many cases have had very low recovery numbers. This (IL&FS) reinforces the belief that fair amount of money can be recovered even from the most distressing and complex situations,” he said.
Further, of the 347 entities under IL&FS Group as of October 2018, a total of 235 entities stand resolved till date, including resolution applications filed with courts, and applications for additional 15 entities are expected to be filed with courts by March 2022.
“Since the last update in July 2021, the group has addressed additional debt of ₹8,500 crore from monetisation initiatives, including InvIT Phase 1; Terracis Technology (erstwhile IL&FS Technologies); ONGC Tripura Gas based power project; Warora Chandrapur Road project; and IL&FS Prime Terminals Fujai,” said an IL&FS statement.
Additionally, the group has also submitted an application with the NCLT for approval of the transfer of five road projects, with approximate resolution value of ₹4,000 crore, under Phase 2 of the InvIT.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...