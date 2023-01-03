Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company), a standalone health insurer, has signed a corporate agency agreement with Sundaram Finance Limited, a diversified financial services group.

Through this tie-up, Niva Bupa’s select range of indemnity plans would be offered to Sundaram Finance’s growing customers. Sundaram Finance will use its network of over 640 branches across the country to reach out to customers as part of this partnership.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “We are elated to enter into this partnership with one of the most trustworthy and reliable financial institutions in the country. We are confident that our thoughtfully designed health insurance products will be backed by superior customer experience, enabling us to meet the healthcare needs of Sundaram Finance’s vast customer segment and penetrate further into the emerging markets across the country.”

‘Offering tailor-made solutions’

Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance Limited said, “We are pleased to be associated with Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and offer their best-selling and most popular products to our valuable customers.”

Lochan added, “Health Insurance is no more a choice, but a necessity and we believe that by offering a range of comprehensive products which are designed to fulfil varying customer needs, we can provide innovative and tailor-made solutions to our customers.”

Some of the retail products being offered by Sundaram Finance to its customers include ReAssure — Niva Bupa’s highest-selling comprehensive family floater plan; Senior First — a tailor-made plan for Senior Citizens; and Health Recharge — a Super Top Up plan.