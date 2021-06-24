Northern Arc launches alternative investment platform for retail investors

Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Northern Arc Capital today announced the launch of AltiFi.ai, an alternative investment platform for individual investors including family offices, HNIs, and corporate treasuries.

In a press release, the company said that through this platform it targets to bridge the gap of access to alternative investment assets and enable individual investors across the country to make direct debt investments at the click of a button.

AltiFi.ai, which stands for ‘Alternative Financial Investments’ and ‘Alternative Fixed Income’, aims to democratise debt investing in India by offering investment opportunities in smaller units.

Also read: Why Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip is a good investment

Investors can diversify their portfolio and invest in the debt papers of financial institutions and mid-sized companies across the credit rating spectrum.

The platform offers a range of debt papers including, but not limited to bonds, securitised instruments, and Alternative Investment Funds’ units. Individuals can invest as low as ₹10,000 in these alternative investment assets.

“In India, debt investment opportunities are not accessible like the way listed equity is, and many investors who can potentially subscribe to these debt papers are either not aware of it or don’t know where to buy it from. We aim to change that with AltiFi,” Bama Balakrishnan, COO, Northern Arc was quoted in the release as saying.