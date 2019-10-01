Only 28 per cent of children willing to buy health insurance cover for their parents: Survey

Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s ‘Indian Parental Care Survey’ has revealed that the increasing geographical distance between parents and children is adding to health-related concerns in Indian families.

Despite modern technology that enables unprecedented levels of inter-generational connectivity, Indian children continue to feel anxious about their parent’s health, while living away from them. However, only 28 per cent of the children (earning members) living away from their parents are prepared to purchase senior citizen health insurance cover for their parents.

This is even as 47 per cent of the nearly 1,000 respondents have done financial planning for their parents’ medical emergencies. The most common plan was to use cash and debit cards in such situations.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 people. It features:

*Parents (998 respondents): Men and women in the two age categories of 60-65 years and 66-70 years, with at least one offspring living away.

*Children(1002 respondents): Adults earning men and women in age group of 30-36 years and 37-45 years with at least one surviving parent living away.

It was conducted across 10 cities (both metro and tier-I), and looked into relationships, communication and emotional anxiety among the family members who live in different locations.

Almost 86 per cent of the children feel concerned towards their parents’ well-being, and 60 per cent of children believed that their parents do not take much effort to keep themselves fit.

As opposed to the findings from children respondents, 59 per cent of parents said that they walk regularly to keep themselves fit, 30 per cent are involved in doing household chores and 18 per cent practised yoga or worked out.

Rising concern

Commenting on this survey, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, ABHICL, said, “These days many youngsters leave their parental homes to build a career and for their growing professional aspirations. However, there is a constant sense of concern towards parent’s health and well-being. The Indian Parental Care Survey provides a unique insight on the rising concern of parental health and well-being among children living away. As a caregiver to my parents, I understand how big a priority this is and being able to provision for their needs.”

Although the study brings forward differing views of parents and children on health and well-being, 54 per cent of Indian parents miss their children while going for a routine health check-up. Merely 33 per cent Indian parents go for routine health check-up once every six months.