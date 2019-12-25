Payments banks’ losses mount in FY19, but deposits more than doubled: RBI report

Payments banks continue to face challenges and registered a combined net loss in 2018-19, even though their deposit base had more than doubled.

According to data available with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the combined net losses of all seven payments banks was ₹626.8 crore in 2018-19, as against the combined net losses of ₹515.6 crore for the five payments banks in 2017-18. However, the total deposits rose to ₹883 crore in 2018-19 for the seven banks as against ₹438 crore for the five banks in 2017-18.

“Despite improvement in net interest income and non-interest income, increases in operating expenses resulted in the overall negative profits for payments banks in 2018-19,” said the RBI Report on Trends and Progress in Banking in 2018-19.

The limited operational space available to them and the large initial costs involved in setting up of the infrastructure imply that it may take time for payments banks to break even as they expand their customer base, it further noted. “The evolution of PBs since their inception suggests that they are yet to achieve the optimal scale to break-even or attain profitability,” it said.

Payments banks include Airtel Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank, Jio Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank and NSDL Payments Banks. Aditya Birla Payments Bank decided to close down operations earlier this year raising questions about the profitability of such lenders.

Conceptualised by RBI in 2014, the deposit collection for payments banks is capped at ₹1 lakh per customer, and they are not allowed to lend. The capital requirement is pegged at 15 per cent capital to risk weighted ratio.

The RBI report noted that net interest margin (NIM) and efficiency (cost-to income) improved during the year, even as losses as reflected in RoA, RoE and profit margins continued for these banks.

In 2018-19, the net interest income grew by 44.8 per cent to ₹219.4 crore from ₹151.5 crore a year ago.