Paytm files DRHP for IPO

One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its initial public offering. The size of the IPO is around ₹16,600 crore.

It is looking to raise ₹8,300 crore through fresh issue of shares and ₹2,000 crore in a pre-IPO placement.

Shareholders of One97 Communications had cleared the proposal for the IPO on July 12.