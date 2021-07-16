Money & Banking

Paytm files DRHP for IPO

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on July 16, 2021

The size of the IPO is around ₹16,600 crore

One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its initial public offering. The size of the IPO is around ₹16,600 crore.

It is looking to raise ₹8,300 crore through fresh issue of shares and ₹2,000 crore in a pre-IPO placement.

Shareholders of One97 Communications had cleared the proposal for the IPO on July 12.

