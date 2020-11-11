Paytm Insider resumes on-ground events with COVID-19 safety precautions

After almost eight months of COVID-19 induced restrictions, people have begun to venture out. Against this backdrop, Paytm Insider, an entertainment ticketing platform, is set to resume listings for on-ground events.

Paytm Insider stated in its official release that for comedy shows and movie screenings, it has already listed stand-up comedy shows in Punjab and Mumbai, and drive-in movie screenings in Telangana’s first drive-in movie theatre.

Safety measures

In order to resume travel experiences, Paytm Insider has collaborated with frontrunning travel organisers to list over 100 events since October.

The site has included adventure trips including Gokarna beach trek and camping, Pawna lake camping, Kudremukh trek, Ramnagara cycling, and water activities, Bir Billing paragliding and trekking, and Har Ki Doon trek.

It claimed that for such holiday experiences, travel organisers have strict safety precautions in places such as temperature checks, mandatory use of masks and sanitizers, social distancing, and regular sanitization of vehicles and homestays.

Paytm Insider ran a survey to understand the demand for on-ground events. It noted that on-ground events in various categories such as music, comedy, festivals, travel, and adventure, were found to be the most popular preferences. 69 per cent of the surveyed audience was willing to venture out for events that ensured safety protocols such as mandatory masks, social distancing, temperature screening, among others. Preferred formats were open-air events, limited seating shows, and drive-in experiences.

Speaking on the development, Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider, said in an official statement: “We are thrilled to see on-ground events on our platform after a long gap. I am sure people are looking forward to stepping outside their homes and seeking out these experiences.”

He added: “While online events will continue to bring innovative event formats to our audiences, we are seeing the resurgence of on-ground events with limited capacity and safety norms. We see the two co-existing in hybrid variations going forward with on-ground events being streamed online to make them accessible globally.”