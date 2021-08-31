PhonePe receives insurance broking licence

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
PhonePe has received an insurance broking licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Last year, PhonePe entered the insurtech sector with a limited ‘corporate agent’ licence, which allowed the company to partner with only three insurance companies per category. With the new ‘direct broking’ licence, PhonePe can distribute insurance products from all insurance companies in India.
It also allows PhonePe to offer personalised product recommendations to its 300-million user base, and a bigger portfolio of insurance products for Indian consumers.
Digital transactions grew 80% in last 250 days: Razorpay report
PhonePe forayed into the insurance segment in January 2020 as a ‘corporate agent’ and has since launched offerings in general insurance, term insurance and health insurance.
On the direct broking licence, PhonePe’s Vice-President and Head of Insurance Gunjan Ghai said, “This licence is a big milestone in our insurance journey. We are building a full-service platform through innovative products in partnership with insurers. This move will lead us closer to our goal of becoming a one-stop destination for insurance needs.”
Government notifies law to shed holding in public sector general insurance company
PhonePe is a digital payments platform where users can send and receive money, recharge mobiles, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold, and make investments. PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with its product Gold, which allows users to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform.
PhonePe has since launched several mutual funds and insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance and Corona Care, a Covid-focused insurance product, among others. PhonePe also launched its Switch platform in 2018; customers can place orders on over 600 apps including Ola, Swiggy, Myntra, IRCTC, Goibibo, RedBus and so on, from the PhonePe app. PhonePe is accepted at 20-plus million merchant outlets across India.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...