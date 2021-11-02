Poonawalla Fincorp board okays Magma HDI stake divestment

The board of directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (PFL) has approved divestment of the company’s direct and indirect shareholding in Magma HDI General Insurance in order to comply with requirements of the Reserve Bank of India and IRDAI.

Sanoti Properties, held by Adar Poonawalla and Serum Institute of India, has agreed to acquire the direct and indirect stake of the company in Magma HDI.

“This structure is in line with other financial services groups with NBFC and general insurance operations and will allow a framework for continued business relationship between PFL and Magma HDI,” PFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

PFL will also divest its 48.89 per cent shareholding in Jaguar Advisory which, consequent to the above divestment in MHDI shares, will own only cash and cash equivalent, to Celica Developers, the joint venture partner in Jaguar Advisory.

Regulatory compliance

IRDAI’s Registration of Insurance Companies Regulations stipulates that a promoter of an insurance company cannot be a subsidiary of another company. Post the acquisition of PFL by Rising Sun Holdings in May 2021, PFL has become a subsidiary of RSH. As a result, IRDAI sought compliance from Magma HDI regarding its shareholding structure.

PFL is a joint venture partner in Magma HDI with Celica Developers, Jaguar Advisory and HDI Global SE.