PSU debt raising through bonds gained, NBFCs faced challenge: Study

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The loss of fund-raising capability through corporate debt bonds by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) resulted in the gain for public sector financial institutions. This increased their share in debt issues by 8 percentage points in 2018-19, said an Assocham-Crisil study.
Defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) at the beginning of September 2018 created panic and led to a dip in investor confidence towards lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
The debt market in India has seen notable growth over the years. However, the development has been skewed towards government securities, or G-secs, compared with corporate bonds. G-secs command a penetration ratio of nearly 30 per cent of the GDP.
Corporate bonds, in comparison, have a penetration ratio of 16 per cent, and are rather illiquid even in the secondary market, with a trading ratio of 0.22 per cent compared with 0.55 per cent for G-secs.
Issuances from the NBFC/HFC segment, in particular, have plunged in the aftermath of defaults by a few large players and the ensuing downgrades that eroded investor confidence and appetite, it said.
The study noted that investors tend to move towards the safety of the top-rated corporate bonds in the backdrop of certain events, affecting particularly the NBFC sector, it added.
The share lost by NBFCs/HFCs in overall issuances (of corporate bonds) was captured by PSU financial institutions, who grew their share by 8 percentage points, said the joint ASSOCHAM-CRISIL on ‘Deepening the debt market’ which has dwelt issues and imperatives of the Indian debt market.
It further said that the share of AAA-rated issuances increased 12 percentage points as investors moved towards safer investments amid the intensifying credit crisis.
For most of the borrowers, domestic bond issuance remains costly and cumbersome compared with bank lending.
Lack of retail participation despite a huge supply of government paper in the country is also one of the major impediments to the penetration of the bond market.
Corporates prefer raising funds through private placements but private placements lack transparency and access is not available to a large pool of investors, the study added.
“We believe increasing investor demand and developing facilitating infrastructure and regulatory environment will facilitate the growth of Indian corporate debt markets,” it said. Demand and profile of investors play an important role in shaping the market infrastructure.
In India, institutions are the key investors in the debt markets as there is limited appetite on the retail side given the complexity and ticket size of the product.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...