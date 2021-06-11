Money & Banking

Ravi Parthasarathy, ex-Chairman of IL&FS Group, held on cheating charge

R.Sivaraman Chennai | Updated on June 11, 2021

He was held for alleged cheating of a Chennai-based private limited company of ₹200 crore through ITNL, Mumbai

The Economic Offences Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested Ravi Parthasarathy, 69, former chairman of the IL&FS Group in connection with alleged cheating of a Chennai-based private limited company of ₹200 crore through IL&FS Transportation Networks India Ltd (ITNL), Mumbai.

Ravi Parthasarathy was arrested in Mumbai and brought to Chennai on Thursday. He was produced before the Special Court for cases under the TNPID Act and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

The Economic Offences Wing of the State police had last January arrested Ramchand Karunakaran, former managing director, and Hari Sankaran, former vice-chairman and director of ITNL, who were also cited as accused in this case.

Published on June 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

fraud
IL&FS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.