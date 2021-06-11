Ravi Parthasarathy, ex-Chairman of IL&FS Group, held on cheating charge

The Economic Offences Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested Ravi Parthasarathy, 69, former chairman of the IL&FS Group in connection with alleged cheating of a Chennai-based private limited company of ₹200 crore through IL&FS Transportation Networks India Ltd (ITNL), Mumbai.

Ravi Parthasarathy was arrested in Mumbai and brought to Chennai on Thursday. He was produced before the Special Court for cases under the TNPID Act and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

The Economic Offences Wing of the State police had last January arrested Ramchand Karunakaran, former managing director, and Hari Sankaran, former vice-chairman and director of ITNL, who were also cited as accused in this case.