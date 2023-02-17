RBI has appointed former Bank of Baroda ED Vikramaditya Singh Khichi as a member of the Advisory Committee on Reliance Capital, it said in a release.

The move follows the resignation of former Axis Bank Deputy MD Srinivasan Varadarajan, effective Friday.

The central bank had on December 7, 2021 constituted an Advisory Committee to advise Reliance Capital’s administrator on the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

In addition to Khichi, the committee comprises former State Bank of India Deputy MD Sanjeev Nautiyal, and former Tata Capital MD and CEO Praveen P Kadle.