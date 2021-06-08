RBI approves re-appointment of GC Chaturvedi as part-time chairman of ICICI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the part-time Chairman of ICICI Bank for a period of three years starting July 1, 2021.

"The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2020 had already approved the re-appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non-executive (part-time) Chairman of the Bank for a period of three years effective from July 1, 2021," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.