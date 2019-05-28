Money & Banking

RBI extends RTGS transfer timings

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) time window for customer transactions (initial cut-off) from 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

This follows a robust year-on-year increase in the number of transactions by 8 per cent to ₹1,335 crore in March 2019. The aggregate amount of transactions rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,255.51 crore.

RTGS is a system of continuous and real-time settlement of fund-transfers, individually on a transaction by transaction basis (without netting). ‘Real Time’ means the processing of instructions at the time they are received; ‘Gross Settlement’ means that the settlement of funds transfer instructions occurs individually.

The RTGS system is primarily meant for large-value transactions. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is ₹2 lakh with no upper or maximum ceiling.

The RBI said the time-varying charges for transactions in RTGS from 1 pm to 6 pm (1 pm to 4.30 pm earlier) shall be ₹5 per outward transaction. After 6 pm (4.30 pm earlier), these charges will be ₹10.

Published on May 28, 2019
Next Story

Save your home and car this monsoon season

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Save your home and car this monsoon season