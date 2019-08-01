Money & Banking

RBI slaps ₹1.5-cr penalty on Bank of India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Our Bureau

Bank of India (BoI), on Thursday, said the Reserve Bank of India has asked it to pay a penalty of ₹1.5 crore on account of ‘non-compliance with RBI’s direction on frauds’ in Rotomac Group companies. In a stock exchange notice, BoI said the penalty is required to be paid within 14 days of receipt of RBI’s order, which was received via email dated August 1.

