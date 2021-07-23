RBI ups threshold for personal loans given by a bank to directors of other banks

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has upped the threshold up to which a bank can grant personal loans to any director of other banks by 20 times from ₹25 lakh to ₹5 crore.
The upward revision in the threshold is aimed at reflecting the increase in general prices, encourage professionals with the expertise to join the boards, and reduce the cases requiring approval at the board/management committee level without diluting the regulatory intent. The ₹25 lakh threshold was fixed way back in 1996.
However, the RBI said unless sanctioned by the board of Directors/Management Committee, banks cannot grant loans and advances aggregating ₹5 crore and above (hitherto ₹25 lakh and above) to any relative (other than spouse) and dependent children of Chairmen, Managing Directors or other Directors of their own bank as well as other banks.
The central bank said the proposals for credit facilities of an amount less than ₹25 lakh or ₹5 crore to these borrowers may be sanctioned by the appropriate authority in the financing bank under powers vested in such authority, but the matter should be reported to the board.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...