RBI’s 7.8 per cent GDP projection for FY’23 ‘conservative’

Our Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 10
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a conservative real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in FY23 against the Economic Survey’s projection of 8-8.5 per cent. The central bank has retained the CPI inflation projection at 5.3 per cent for FY22. It projected FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent .
Published on
February 10, 2022
