RBI’s 7.8 per cent GDP projection for FY’23 ‘conservative’

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 10, 2022
MPC may choose to stand pat on repo rate and policy stance | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The central bank retains the CPI inflation projection at 5.3 per cent for FY22

Mumbai, Feb 10

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected a conservative real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in FY23 against the Economic Survey’s projection of 8-8.5 per cent. The central bank has retained the CPI inflation projection at 5.3 per cent for FY22. It projected FY23 CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent .

