Money & Banking

RBI’s first purchase of G-Secs under GSAP 2.0 for Q2 on July 8

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 05, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will buy five Government Securities (G-Secs) aggregating ₹20,000 crore under its G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) on July 8.

This will be the first purchase of G-Secs under G-SAP 2.0. The central bank will be purchasing five G-Secs, maturing between 2027 and 2033.

Overall, in the second quarter, the central bank will conduct open market purchase of G-Secs of ₹1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP to support the market.

Under G-SAP 1.0, RBI committed upfront a specific amount (₹1-lakh crore in the first quarter of FY22) of open market purchases of G-Secs to enable a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidity conditions.

“The endeavour (of G-SAP) will be to ensure congenial financial conditions for the recovery to gain traction…The positive externalities of G-SAP 1.0 operations need to be seen in the context of those segments of the financial markets that rely on the G-sec yield curve as a pricing benchmark,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement on April 7, 2021.

Published on July 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.