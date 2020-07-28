RBL Bank Q1 net profit down 47%

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Our Bureau
Mumbai, July 28
RBL Bank’s net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal nearly halved and was down 47.1 per cent to ₹141.22 crore with a sharp rise in provisions. The bank’s net profit amounted to ₹267.05 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Its total income rose by 2.6 per cent to ₹2,568.32 crore for the April to June 2020 quarter when compared to ₹2,503.88 crore a year ago.
Net interest income in the quarter ended June 30 grew by 27 per cent to ₹1,041 crore versus ₹817 crore a year ago. Net interest margin improved to 4.85 per cent at the end of the first quarter from 4.31 per cent a year ago, but it was lower sequentially from 4.93 per cent as on March 31, 2020.
The bank reported other income of ₹334 for the quarter under review, which was 33 per cent lower than the ₹501 crore registered in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Provisions shot up to ₹500.16 crore for the first quarter of FY21 from ₹196.95 crore a year ago.
In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said it has made Covid-19-related provisions of ₹240 crore in the first quarter of FY21, with total cumulative provisions of ₹350 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20 and first quarter this fiscal.
Gross non-performing assets surged to ₹1,992.07 crore or 3.45 per cent of gross advances as on June 30from 1.38 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs stood at 1.65 per cent of net advances at the end of the first quarter this fiscal from 0.65 per cent a year ago.
Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO, RBL Bank, said: “The quarter was a mixed bag. As a bank, we have achieved a robust set of numbers in this challenging business environment. We will continue to maintain surplus liquidity, high capital levels and tight risk filters in the near term.”
The bank’s net advances growth remained flat year-on-year at ₹56,683 crore while deposits grew by two per cent to Rs 61,736 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...