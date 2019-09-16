Money & Banking

Reserve Bank extends coverage of Bharat Bill Payment System

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the scope and coverage of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to include all categories of billers who raise recurring bills (except prepaid recharges) as eligible participants on voluntary basis.

Currently, BBPS covers bills of five segments – direct to home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom, and water.

The objective of BBPS is to implement an integrated bill payment system that offers interoperable and accessible bill payment services to customers through a network of agents, enabling multiple payment modes, and providing instant confirmation of payment.

Players, including scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks/ urban co-operative banks / state co-operative banks / district central co-operative banks / payments banks / small finance banks / BBPS providers and system participants, who cater to the requirements of bill payments as well as aggregation of payment services, are part of BBPS.

Published on September 16, 2019
RBI and other central banks
financial and business service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Visa, BillDesk partner to roll out interface for recurring payments