Ruptok Fintech raises ₹10 cr from Canadian investment firm Wurk

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Ruptok Fintech Private Ltd, a fintech-platform for gold loans, has raised ₹10 crore in an Angel funding round from Canadian investment firm Wurk.
The company will use the funding to fuel up its business and operations in Jaipur and Mumbai by March , and to acquire manpower, the company said in a statement.
“During the pandemic, we have witnessed several people facing liquidity crunch and selling their assets to accomplish their financial needs. Our idea behind launching Ruptok last year was to offer an easy financing options to the customers at the comfort of their doorstep,” Ankur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Ruptok Fintech, said.
Founded in July 2020 by serial entrepreneur Ankur Gupta and Akshita Gupta (Head HR) and Yashwardhan Aeren (Head Product Development), Ruptok provides instant loans against gold jewellery within 30 minutes.
“Indian fintech market has witnessed a tremendous growth trajectory in past few years, especially during pandemic. The global crisis has brought a fundamental shift in consumers’ behaviour and preferring most of the services at their doorstep. At present, the market is attracting a pool of innovative ideas and distinctive solutions to address the core solutions of the consumers by providing the utmost convenience,” Barbara Holding, a Wurk spokesperson, said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...