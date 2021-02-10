Money & Banking

SBI expects to double its home loan portfolio in the next five years to ₹10 lakh crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

India’s largest bank took about 10 years to grow its home loan portfolio from ₹89,000 crore in FY2011 to cross the ₹5 lakh crore mark now, according to Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

State Bank of India (SBI) expects to double its home loan portfolio in the next five years to ₹10 lakh crore on the back of higher economic growth growth and demographic dividend.

India’s largest bank took about 10 years to grow its home loan portfolio from ₹89,000 crore in FY2011 to cross the ₹5 lakh crore mark now, according to Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.

He emphasised that delinquency in the home loan portfolio in terms of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) is only 0.68 per cent of the portfolio. Khara said with the implementation of the retail loan management system, SBI will be in a position to crunch the average home loan turnaround time to 5 days from 12 days.

Also read: Covid-19 to boost digital financial services growth; SBI, large private banks to benefit: Moody’s

CS Setty, Managing Director, said 60 per cent of the existing customers had a credit score of 750 & above. Khara observed that the average home loan ticket size has gone up from ₹25 lakh two years ago to ₹31 lakh now, Khara added.

Of the ₹5 lakh crore home loan portfolio, almost 23 per cent is by way of balance-transfer, especially in metros, from other lenders, he said. Of the total home loan portfolio, ₹4.86 lakh crore is to the individual borrowers and the balance is towards builder financing.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 10, 2021
housing finance
housing loans
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.