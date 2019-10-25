SBI net surges to Rs 3,012 cr in Q2

State Bank of India's standalone net profit surged to Rs 3,012 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, against Rs 945 crore in the year-ago period. The profit includes an exceptional item of Rs 3,484 crore on account of partial sale of its investment in subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 18 per cent at Rs 24,600 crore in the reporting quarter, against Rs 20,905 crore in the year-ago period.

Other income, comprising fee income, profit/ loss on sale of investments, forex income and miscellaneous income, increased 9 per cent to Rs 8,538 crore (Rs 7,815 crore in the year-ago quarter).

Loan loss provisions were higher at Rs 11,041 crore (Rs 10,815 crore). During the reporting quarter, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) came down by Rs 6,858 crore to stand at Rs 1,61,636 crore.

The GNPA position improved to 7.19 per cent of gross advances in the reporting quarter, against 7.53 per cent in the preceding quarter. The net NPA position also improved to 2.79 per cent of net advances, against 3.07 per cent in the preceding quarter.