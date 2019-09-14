SBI opens 14th branch in Ladakh

State Bank of India opened a branch in Diskit village, Nubra Valley, Leh district on Saturday.

This is the Bank's 14th branch in Ladakh .

With the population of 1760 as per 2011 Census, residents of Diskit, which is about 100 Kms away from Leh, can now avail all kind of banking services in their hometown without any hassle of travelling miles to avail banking facilities, the Bank said in a statement.

Army personnel deployed in the area including those up to Siachen Base Camp will benefit from opening of this branch, it added.

SBI has been operating in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) since 1923 when Srinagar Branch was established. Currently, SBI has 184 Branches in J&K and Ladakh with 100 in Jammu, 70 in Kashmir and 14 in Ladakh.