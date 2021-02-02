SC asks Franklin to disburse ₹9,000 crore to investors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that ₹9,122 crore be disbursed within three weeks to the unitholders of Franklin Templeton’s six mutual fund schemes that are proposed to be wound up.
A Bench of Justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said the disbursal of money would be done in proportion to unitholders’ interest in the assets.
In the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, the Bench asked State Bank of India Mutual Fund to disburse the money as all the counsels gave consent to the court’s order.
The Bench granted liberty to the litigating parties to approach the court in case of any difficulty in the disbursal of money to the unitholders. The court also gave the parties liberty to move applications in case of any difficulty arising out of the process.
The lawyer, representing Franklin Templeton Trusts Services Limited, told the Bench that the company would render cooperation to SBI Mutual Fund.
A Franklin Templeton spokesperson said: “We are pleased that, as requested by us and in the best interests of unitholders, the court has directed the distribution of ₹9,122 crore (distributable surplus as of January 15, 2021) to unitholders. As previously stated, we went ahead with the difficult decision of winding up these schemes because of our firm belief that this was the right decision to preserve value for investors, as evidenced by the generation of cash in these schemes over the last 9 months.”
The Bench, had on January 25, said it would first deal with the issues related to objections to the e-voting process for winding up of the six mutual fund schemes and distribution of money to the unitholders. Prior to this, the apex court had granted three days for filing of objections to the e-voting on winding up of six mutual fund schemes of the company. It was also told by counsel for Franklin Templeton that an order be passed for allowing distribution of money to the unitholders.
Earlier, the apex court had asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India to appoint an observer for overseeing the e-voting process.
The voting on the winding up of Franklin Templeton’s six mutual fund schemes had taken place in the last week of December and was approved by the majority of unitholders.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...