Shriram Housing Finance crosses ₹5,000 crore in AUM

Shriram Housing Finance on Monday said its assets under management (AUM) have crossed ₹5,000 crore as of February 2022 and it is now among the top five private sector affordable housing financers in the country.

The company reported 45 per cent growth in AUM between April 2021 and February 2022.

“The demand for housing at the bottom of the pyramid is surging ahead, with the rise in financial inclusion and a marked pick-up in the economy,” it said in a statement.

It has provided affordable home loans to over 1 lakh customers since inception; its average ticket size is ₹16 lakh.

“The company’s AUM has grown by over three times in the last three years, from ₹1,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore today,” said Ravi Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Housing Finance, adding that NPAs have dropped from 5.6 per cent to under 1.5 per cent in the same period.

Despite Covid disruptions, disbursements grew by 95 per cent in FY21 and by 36 per cent in the nine months of the current fiscal.