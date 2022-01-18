hamburger

Money & Banking

SIDBI sanctions ₹650 cr to AU and Jana Small Finance Banks

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Jan 18, 2022
image caption

CMD says the move is expected to benefit more than 40 small-sized non-banking financial companies and micro finance institutions

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has sanctioned funds aggregating ₹650 crore to two small finance banks (SFBs) — AU SFB and Jana SFB — so that they can support small-sized non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro finance institutions (MFIs) which, in turn, can provide financial assistance to small businesses and micro entrepreneurs.

SIDBI, in a statement, said it has already released ₹530 crore to the aforementioned SFBs.

Referring to the double intermediation measure, Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman & Managing Director, SIDBI, said, “The move is expected to benefit more than 40 small-sized NBFCs / MFIs which will help in mitigating the hardships they face in garnering resources.”

The assistance has been extended out of the special liquidity facility of ₹16,000 crore sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India to SIDBI to meet the challenges being faced by the MSMEs due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Informal sector

The development financial institution noted that the relatively smaller NBFCs and MFIs normally cater to the informal MSME sector — especially new to credit businesses, small retail trade, micro credit and other small household businesses — in the hinterland due to their unique advantage of ‘next-door’ presence and accumulated knowledge about their clientele over a period of time (as compared to banks and larger NBFCs).

SIDBI observed that the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the businesses of MSMEs, leading to a slow-down in the income generation activities of these small businesses and micro enterprises. This has further adversely affected the collections and liquidity position of the NBFCs and MFIs.

Smaller NBFCs / MFIs, in particular, have always faced challenges in accessing adequate institutional funding and generally source their funds support from other larger and well-established non-banking companies / SFBs.

Published on January 18, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you