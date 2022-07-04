slice appoints Sudeep Behari as Business Head 

Payments fintech platform slice has appointed Sudeep Behari as its Business Head. Behari has diverse experience spanning over 16 years in the credit finance industry.

Behari’s appointment comes at a time when the company is planning to launch more payment products.

I am looking forward to executing the growth strategy for Slice in India considering the vast opportunity in this market, Behari said on his appointment.

Prior to slice, he has led business as a Head at ICICI Amazon Credit Card Partnership, where he handled business transformation initiatives as well as the brand expansion mandate across verticals.

Behari has also been a part of Capital One for more than 12 years, where he started his journey as Data Analyst. At Capital One, he led the team of credit analysts when Capital One acquired HSBC credit card business in the US and stepped into the Indian market.

Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, slice said, “slice is preparing for the next phase of growth as we see tremendous progress to define digital payments services in India. And as we march on this exciting journey with full throttle, I am very pleased to welcome Sudeep Behari to slice who along with his team will be responsible for driving our business.”