SN Rajeswari appointed as Oriental Insurance CMD

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2020 Published on August 02, 2020

The Centre has appointed S.N.Rajeswari as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, a state owned general insurer.

Prior to this elevation, Rajeshwari was General Manager at New India Assurance Company Ltd.

She has been appointed as CMD of Oriental Insurance till end May 2022, sources said.

The Centre has recently approved capital infusion of ₹ 12,450 crore in three state owned general insurers— National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance. Along with this decision, it also did a U turn and scrapped the proposal to merge them.

