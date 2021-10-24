Sovereign bond yields continue to harden on rising crude price, treasury yields

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There seems to be no respite for G-sec yields even as crude prices and the US treasury yields continue to rise. The benchmark yield closed at 6.36 per cent, after having nudged the 6.4 per cent levels where a lot of buying support emerged.
After having closed below the $85-dollar mark, Brent crude has continued to persist above this level this week, even touching the $86-dollar level. On the other hand, the 10-year US treasury yield hovered very close to the 1.7 per cent mark compared to last week’s 1.57 per cent level.
On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the monetary policy minutes. Market participants say, the minutes were fairly balanced and did not present any element of surprise.
However, with the benchmark yield hovering close to the 6.4 per cent mark, expectations were building up in the market that the Central bank would spring into action and announce some sort of bond buying that would help calm the yields.
The yields even saw some softening on Thursday on this account, having cooled three basis points to 6.33 per cent. However, since there was no announcement, the benchmark yield edged higher and closed at 6.36 per cent on Friday.
Dealers say that the 6.4 per cent level is crucial and despite the buying support seen in recent times, things could go south if oil prices continue to bother the market.
Siddharth Shah, Head of Treasury at STCI Primary Dealer opines that high crude prices and US treasury yields are still putting pressure on yields and these two variables are the cause for the bearishness in the domestic bond market.
“Many investors have been keenly waiting for the benchmark yield to hit the 6.4 per cent and we saw buying support coming in at these levels this week. When the yield was hovering close to this level, there was strong anticipation in the market that there would be some sort of action from the RBI in the form of bond buying, either through OMOs or through twist. Since nothing materialised, we saw the yields harden on Friday.
As far as the MPC minutes are concerned, there was no surprise. I expect the benchmark yield to find support at around 6.4 per cent but if oil prices continue their upward momentum, we could possibly see 6.5 per cent levels around which there would be expectation of Central bank support coming in by way of announcement of OT etc,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...