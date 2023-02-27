The counsels appearing on behalf of Srei’s promoter company Adisri Commercial on Monday urged the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to consider presenting the plan, submitted by them under Section 12 A, to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for their consideration.

The division bench comprising of Rohit Kapoor and Balraj Joshi have deferred the matter for hearing on March 3.

It is to be noted that Adisri Commercial had recently submitted a resolution plan under Section 12A to withdraw the companies – Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance - from insolvency and settle the entire claim of around ₹32,000 crore to the creditors. It had offered to pay ₹3,500 crore upfront cash with NPV (net present value) of ₹7,000 crore. The entire claim of approximately ₹32,000 crore will be repaid using multiple financial instruments such as upfront cash, NCDs, OCDs and equity over a period of time.

However, the administrator of the Srei group companies, had refused to accept the resolution plan saying that he was not a “competent authority” to accept the plan under Section 12A of IBC and it would be up to the Reserve Bank of India, which had filed the insolvency petitions against Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance, to either accept or reject the resolution plan in this case.

“The promoters had made an application under Section 12 A of IBC and I request the CoC to kindly consider the proposal,” the counsel appearing on behalf of Adisri said before the division bench of Kolkata NCLT on Monday.

Following the completion of the challenge mechanism process, the Srei group entities had received three bids. The state-backed NARCL’s offer was ₹5,555 crore in NPV terms, including upfront cash of ₹3,180 crore; Authum Investment and Infrastructure’s bid in NPV terms was for ₹5,526 crore and the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors financial bid in terms of NPV stood at around ₹4,680 crore, including ₹3,250 crore upfront cash amount.

The consolidated CoC for two insolvent Srei companies approved the resolution plan of NARCL with the highest voting (89.25 per cent) amongst the bidders. The resolution plan submitted by Authum Investment and Infrastructure received 84.86 per cent vote and that of the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors got 9 per cent vote.

Subsequently, Authum Investment and Infrastructure, whose financial bid was adjudged the second-highest in terms of NPV, filed a petition before the Kolkata bench of NCLT, challenging the process adopted by the CoC in which NARCL became the highest bidder.

