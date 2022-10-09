State Bank of India announced the launch of the fourth phase of the ‘SBI Gram Seva’ program, adopting 30 remote villages in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

SBI Gram Seva

Commemorating Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj, SBI Gram Seva was launched in 2017 to build and develop an Atmanirbhar Rural India. It is one of the flagship programs of the SBI Foundation. The program emphasizes on holistic development of villages by active intervention in education, healthcare, livelihoods, and infrastructure. The program has adopted 100 villages across 16 states in three phases. With the support of partner NGOs, SBI Foundation has been able to bring socio-economic transformation in these villages, impacting more than one lakh lives, said a press statement issued by the local head office of SBI.

“SBI has always strived to contribute towards building a strong and developed rural India. Today, I am very much delighted to announce the launch of the 4 th phase of the program in a fresh batch of 30 identified villages spread across six states, and believe that our combined efforts will take these villages closer towards realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj,” Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said in the statement.

The inauguration event was conducted on the ground at Shimurali Gram Panchayat in Nadia district of West Bengal and was conducted by SBI Regional Manager, Debnarayan Saha and Rajaram Chavan, Operations Head, SBIF Mumbai, among others. During the event, a Gram Seva Kendra was inaugurated to provide digital facilities to villagers and a mobile medical van was donated to provide preventive and primary healthcare services to adopted villages. This project will be implemented by Sabuj Sangah, a West Bengal based civil society.