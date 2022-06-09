Sundaram Finance hikes deposit rates across tenors

Chennai-based non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance has increased the interest rates on deposits across tenors with effect from June 10.
According to the revised rates, the interest on a 12-month regular deposit has been fixed at 6 per cent as against 5.5 per cent earlier, while the deposit rate for 24 months has been increased to 6.30 per cent (from 5.90 per cent). Interest rates on 36-month deposits have been fixed at 6.65 per cent (from 6.05 per cent).
Senior citizens will get 50 bps over and above the regulat deposit rates across tenors.
Published on
June 09, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.