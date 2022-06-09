Sundaram Finance hikes deposit rates across tenors

Chennai-based non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance has increased the interest rates on deposits across tenors with effect from June 10.

According to the revised rates, the interest on a 12-month regular deposit has been fixed at 6 per cent as against 5.5 per cent earlier, while the deposit rate for 24 months has been increased to 6.30 per cent (from 5.90 per cent). Interest rates on 36-month deposits have been fixed at 6.65 per cent (from 6.05 per cent).

Senior citizens will get 50 bps over and above the regulat deposit rates across tenors.