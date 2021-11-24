Sundaram Finance raises ₹200 cr in third tranche of High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Buoyed by the earlier performance, Sundaram Finance has raised ₹200 crore in the third tranche of its High Yield Secured Real Estate Fund within a month of its launch and targets mopping up ₹700 crore in coming days.
The fund will seek to use its focused and robust credit policy to create risk-adjusted returns and periodically distribute cash to reduce risks and provide a current income model for its investors.
Karthik Athreya, Head of Strategy, Alternate Credit, said the funds have significant risk mitigation strategies that are differentiated in the market in terms of underwriting methods and diligence focus.
Sundaram Finance Holdings: Why you should accumulate this oft-ignored small-cap stock
The real estate space is exhibiting growth — sales numbers reaching pre-Covid levels, prices remain in line in the company’s key markets and supply is managed. The growth is aided by the low interest rates offered by banks, attractive pricing, and incentives offered by developers, he said.
Harsha Viji, Executive Vice-Chairman, Sundaram Finance, added, “Our focus across various investment strategies, going forward, is to also transition our portfolio into ESG compliance over the next few years, reflecting the strong vision of Sundaram Group as a responsible corporate citizen.”
Sundaram Finance eyes ‘decent’ growth in FY22 amid limited stress
The third series of AIF Cat II funds will invest in senior secured credit of real estate developers based out of South India. Fund III follows the better performance of the earlier two similar funds that raised over ₹840 crore and built a diversified asset book of 18 investments to date that are generating 18-20 per cent gross IRRs.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...