Syndicate Bank donates ₹1 crore for flood relief

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Syndicate Bank has donated ₹1 crore towards Karnataka Chief Minister’s Flood Relief and Natural Calamity Fund.

The funds will help the government in providing rehabilitation to the people affected by the flood in the State. Syndicate Bank’s MD and CEO, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, along with Y Nageshwar Rao, Executive Director, Syndicate Bank, met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and presented the cheque.

Syndicate Bank
