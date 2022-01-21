Tech firm Ospyn to offer digital solution to IOB, Dhanlaxmi Bank

The Technopark-based content services platform provider Ospyn has clinched a major work order from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to automate its banking processes including customer on-boarding services.

The technology firm, which has a wide client-base across India and abroad, secured the order from IOB close on the heels of it being selected by private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank to upgrade its banking and administrative processes.

“Ospyn will be deploying its business process management (BPM) module ‘OspynDocs’ to enable IOB to automate its internal operations and customer interactions with total transparency and efficiency at a faster turn around time (TAT),” said Prasadu Varghese, CEO, Ospyn.

Scalable digital platform

A scalable digital platform, ‘OspynDocs’ helps in replacing disconnected business processes, paper-dependent works and fragmented repositories of financial institutions.

The company will be delivering next-generation SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions with a composable architecture. The platform is being strengthened with advanced robotic process automation (RPA), AI, ML and integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to offer enhanced hyper automation of all business needs.

Founded in 2009, Ospyn works for more than 80 enterprises around the world, proving to be a highly reliable technology partner. Ospyn’s clients include over 20 banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) customers ranging from public, private sector banks and co-operative banks, financial institutions and state funding boards. Ospyn has its footprint across India, West Asia and Africa.

“Apart from upscaling its operations in the country, the company is working on plans to venture into European and American markets this year,” said Prasadu Varghese, CEO, Ospyn.

In Kerala, Ospyn provides digital document filing system (DDFS) solution for government departments, contributing immensely in the State’s digitisation and technological advancement.

Ospyn’s product portfolio includes content services, document management, business process management, records management and solutions that are exclusively catered to meet banking, government and enterprise processes.