TLTRO scheme: Banks have to provide liquidity to eligible sectors via financial instruments

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said liquidity availed by banks under the On tap Targeted Long-term Repo Operations (TLTRO) has to be deployed in the financial instruments issued by entities in five specific sectors.
The eligible sectors are: agriculture; agri-infrastructure; secured retail; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and drugs, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.
“Liquidity availed by banks under the scheme has to be deployed in corporate bonds, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures issued by the entities in specific sectors over and above the outstanding level of their investments in such instruments as on September 30, 2020,” the RBI said.
Liquidity availed under the scheme can also be used to extend loans and advances to these sectors.
The RBI will be conducting On tap Targeted Long-term Repo Operations of up to three years tenor for a total amount of up to ₹1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate. The Scheme will remain operational from October 22, 2020 till March 31, 2021.
Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity (HTM) even in excess of 25 per cent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio.
All exposures under this facility will also be exempted from reckoning under the large exposure framework (LEF).
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...