Transactions via UPI, IMPS register marginal decline in Feb

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Digital payments modes such as Unified Payments Interface, IMPS and AePS registered a marginal decline in February, but continued at robust levels.
BHIM UPI clocked 229 crore transactions worth ₹4.25-lakh crore in February this year, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India on Monday. In contrast, 230 crore transactions, worth ₹4.31-lakh crore, were processed through UPI in January 2021.
February 2021 was the first month that registered a drop in the volume and value of transactions on the UPI and IMPS platform since April 2020.
Transactions on the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) also fell to 31.87 crore in February, amounting to ₹2.75-lakh crore. In January, 34.65 crore transactions, worth ₹2.88-lakh crore, were processed through IMPS.
Similarly, transactions on Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) declined to 6.66 crore in February from 7.88 crore in January. In terms of value, payments amounting to ₹18,661.65 crore took place through AePS last month, compared to ₹21,978.57 crore in January this year.
However, transactions on NETC FASTags and Bharat BillPay continued to surge.
In February, 15.89 crore transactions, amounting to ₹2,556.34 crore, took place through FASTags, which is the highest ever. In January, 14.85 crore transactions worth ₹2,397.84 crore were transacted through FASTags.
“In an attempt to create a cashless network of contactless toll collection not only on highways, but also in parking lots, NETC FASTag has achieved the greatest heights in acceptance,” said NPCI in a tweet.
The government has made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from February 15 and the volumes are expected to surge further.
Bharat BillPay processed 2.82 crore payments of ₹4,222.37 crore in February against 2.72 crore transactions worth ₹4,051.92 crore in January 2021
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...