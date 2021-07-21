U GRO Capital, Bank of Baroda in tie-up for ₹1,000-crore MSME co-lending

U GRO Capital on Wednesday announced the launch of a co-lending partnership for micro, small and medium enterprises with Bank of Baroda.

Called Pratham, it is under Reserve Bank of India’s revised co-lending guidelines.

It is a ₹1,000-crore co-lending programme that will allow MSMEs to avail customised lending solutions at a competitive rate of interest with a significant reduction in turn-around time, U GRO Capital said in a statement.

The loan amount ranges from ₹50 lakh to ₹2.5 crore and will be offered at an interest rate starting from 8 per cent with a maximum tenure of 120 months.

Accessible at nine locations

“We believe that forging such partnerships is the way forward and collaborative efforts leveraging individual entities’ expertise are of utmost importance to take co-lending to MSME segment to the next level,” said Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

MSMEs including the recently added wholesale and retail traders under priority sector can avail credit through this programme, which is accessible at nine locations.

“The partnership is a reiteration of the value and trust that the bank places on our ability to leverage sectoral expertise and technology to solve the unsolved credit need of the MSMEs,” said Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital.