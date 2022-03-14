Ujjivan SFB launches digital on-boarding for its micro banking customers

Mumbai, March 14
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched digital on-boarding facility for its micro banking customers.
This would enable over 60 lakh customers of the bank to update their mobile number for their individual banking transactions through a new Paperless, Real time and Secure, OTP-based authentication, followed by a Biometric Authentication process, instantly, via Ujjivan SFB Assisted App, it said in a statement on Monday.
“Customers can update the mobile number once every six months through this assisted platform and at any point in time by paying a visit to any branch of USFB or by approaching any field staff of the bank,” it further said.
Published on
March 14, 2022
