Ujjivan SFB launches digital on-boarding for its micro banking customers

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 14, 2022
New Indian Currency with Piggy Bank - 3D Rendered Image

To help the bank’s customers update their mobile numbers for their individual banking transactions

Mumbai, March 14

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched digital on-boarding facility for its micro banking customers.

This would enable over 60 lakh customers of the bank to update their mobile number for their individual banking transactions through a new Paperless, Real time and Secure, OTP-based authentication, followed by a Biometric Authentication process, instantly, via Ujjivan SFB Assisted App, it said in a statement on Monday.

“Customers can update the mobile number once every six months through this assisted platform and at any point in time by paying a visit to any branch of USFB or by approaching any field staff of the bank,” it further said.

Published on March 14, 2022
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

