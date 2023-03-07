Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has tied up with Max Life Insurance Company to offer life insurance products to its customers.

Through this partnership, Max Life and Ujjivan SFB will offer a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans to more than 73 lakh customers of the bank, they said in a release.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has a network of 606 branches in 254 districts, covering 25 States and Union Territories.

“We believe that this partnership will enable us to bridge the gap on the demand side for insurance services, particularly in the rural and underbanked regions, to enable us further solidify our position as an industry leader in SFB space,” said Ujjivan SFB MD and CEO Ittira Davis.

