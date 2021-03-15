UPI-Help for digital payments goes live on BHIM UPI app

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has gone live with ‘UPI-Help’ on BHIM UPI as part of efforts to enable better and hassle-free resolution mechanism for users.

“UPI-Help will enable BHIM UPI users to use their app to check status for pending transactions, raise complaints for transactions that have not been processed or money not credited to the beneficiary, and raise complaints for merchant transactions,” said NPCI in a statement on Monday.

Further, it can resolve complaints online for person-to-person (P2P) transactions. Additionally, in case of pending transactions where the user does not take any action, the UPI-Help shall also proactively attempt to auto update the final status of the transactions on the app, said NPCI.

The move is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s vision of having a customer friendly and transparent dispute redressal mechanism, and is expected to give users more confidence in making digital payments.

To start with, NPCI has gone live on the BHIM app for the customers of State Bank of India, AXIS Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Customers of Paytm Payments Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank will also be able to use UPI-Help soon.

“Users of other banks participating in UPI will be able to enjoy the best of UPI-Help in the coming months,” said NPCI, adding that other banks are also gearing up to implement UPI-Help.