UPI registers robust growth in August

Digital payments continued to grow at a robust pace and touched a new record in August with further easing of lockdown restrictions by many States and resumption of economic activities.

Unified Payments Interface registered 355 crore transactions worth ₹6.39 lakh crore in August 2021, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India on Wednesday. Transactions on the UPI platform had breached the ₹6 lakh crore-mark in July to amount to ₹6.06 lakh crore.

The Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) also witnessed a sharp growth in transactions. The number of transactions on the IMPS platform rose to 37.79 crore in August and valued at ₹3.18 lakh crore. It had processed 34.97 crore transactions amounting to ₹3.09 lakh crore in July.

FASTag collection up

Payments on NETC FASTag crossed 20 crore in terms of volume in August to 20.12 crore. In value terms, it amounted to ₹3,076.56 crore. In contrast, 19.23 crore transactions worth ₹2,976.39 crore were processed on NETC FASTag in July.

Aadhar Enabled PaymentSystem (AePS) transactions, too, scaled the 10-crore transaction mark last month. As many as 10.84 crore payments worth ₹27,353.87 crore took place through AePS in August compared to 8.88 crore transactions totalling ₹23,447.11 crore in July.

The BharatBill Pay platform registered 5.88 crore payments totalling ₹10,307.4 crore in August versus 5.1 crore transactions amounting to ₹9,612.87 crore in July.

“We believe that continued opening of the economy and markets coupled with the upcoming festive season would enable spends to grow at a better pace over the medium term ,” Motilal Oswal had said in its Digital Payments Tracker report for July that looked at card and UPI spending.