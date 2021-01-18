Vishwavir Ahuja re-appointed as RBL Bank chief

The board of directors of RBL Bank, on Monday, approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for three years.

The re-appointment is with effect from June 30, 2021, to June 29, 2024, and the same is being recommended to the Reserve Bank of India and shall be subject to their approval, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Ahuja has been MD & CEO of RBL Bank since June 30, 2010. Prior to joining RBL Bank, he was the MD & CEO of Bank of America, India, from 2001 to 2009.

As per the regulatory filing, under Ahuja’s leadership, the deposits of the bank have grown almost 40 times, while advances have grown more than 45 times since 2011.