Will accelerate Covid provisioning, strengthen balancesheet: Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, on Tuesday, said it will continue to accelerate its provisioning for Covid-19 in the second quarter of the fiscal and will also work to further strengthen its balance sheet.

In a regulatory filing to disclose its provisional numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it said its assets under management stood at ₹1.37-lakh crore compared to ₹1.35-lakh crore a year ago.

“The company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 26.5 per cent as of September 30, 2020, while maintaining highest ever liquidity buffer,” it said.

Its deposit book stood at about ₹21,600 crore at the end of the second quarter this fiscal versus ₹17,633 crore as of September 30, 2019.

It also said that its liquidity position remains “very strong”, and its consolidated liquidity surplus was at about ₹22,300 crore as of September 30, 2020.