IT firm Wipro Limited has launched financial services advisory capability in India. Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro’s presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

The value of the Indian consulting market is estimated to be $8.6 billion, of which financial services account for an estimated $2.95 billion, said the company. In partnership with Wipro, Capco will offer strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to Indian financial service firms that are on their digitisation journey.

Anis Chenchah, CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said, “Capco’s financial services consulting expertise in India aims to accelerate our clients’ end-to-end transformation journeys. I am confident that the joint forces of Wipro and Capco will play an important role in the industry’s next phase of innovation.”

Capco will leverage Wipro’s expertise in providing a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services, Wipro said.

Lance Levy, CEO of Capco and Executive Sponsor of Wipro’s Financial Services business, said, “We will combine our deep domain expertise around digital banking and insurance, data and cloud transformation, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity together with Wipro’s scale and extensive delivery to offer a fresh and dynamic, end-to-end, transformational experience for our most important clients.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit